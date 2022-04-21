Dogecoin Foundation Receives Whopping 1M DOGE Tip On 4/20

The Dogecoin Foundation received an “incredibly generous” tip from the makers of self-custodian Dogecoin DOGE/USD wallet MyDoge.

What Happened: On April 20, the Dogecoin Foundation said it had received 1 million DOGE as a tip from MyDoge. At current prices, the value of the tip amounts to $140,000 worth of DOGE.

Wow!

Speechless!



Thank you @MyDogeOfficial for this incredibly generous 1,000,000 Dogecoin tip!



It's been amazing to see the community reenergised this past year and projects like yours spring up. We love everything you've been doing! #TippingTuesdayhttps://t.co/VfT5gNlERL pic.twitter.com/TUIgxVvJjy — Dogecoin Foundation (@DogecoinFdn) April 19, 2022

“It's been amazing to see the community reenergized this past year and projects like yours spring up. We love everything you've been doing!” stated the Dogecoin Foundation on Twitter.

MyDoge Wallet said it had made the high-value contribution with the hopes that other members of the community would join in the mission of making DOGE the people’s currency.

that's pretty rad — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 19, 2022

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DOGE saw relatively weak price action on Wednesday. The meme coin traded in and around $0.14 with a trading volume $950 million. At press time, DOGE was trading 2.85% lower over 24 hours.