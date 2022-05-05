Why Bitcoin SV Is Getting Hammered Today

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Bitcoin SV BSV/USD, are trading lower amid overall market weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed rate hike announcement. Cryptocurrencies have been seen by some investors as a speculative hedge against inflation and the Fed's plans to curb inflation could weigh on the space.

An increase in yields has pressured the broader market, with tech and growth stocks receiving a brunt of the selloff.

The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5% on Wednesday to a new range of between 0.75% and 1.0%, its first rate hike of at least half a percentage point in more than 20 years. The Fed also said it will begin reducing the size of its balance sheet starting on June 1… Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin SV is trading lower by 9.18% at $71.73 Thursday. Bitcoin SV is lower by 25.69% over the trailing month amid ongoing weakness in the cryptocurrency market.