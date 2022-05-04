Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is once again the most held token among the 100 largest Ethereum ETH/USD whales.
What Happened: According to an alert from on-chain wallet tracker Whale Stats, SHIB flipped FTX Token FTT/USD to become the biggest dollar holding among the richest Ethereum whales.
JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken has flipped #FTX Token for biggest holding by dollars among top 100 #ETH whales— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) May 3, 2022
While the token has reclaimed the top spot among Ethereum whales, the average number of transactions has seen a significant decline.
Data from Bloxy revealed that the total number of SHIB transactions was just 216,260 in April despite the meme coin being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.
SHIB’s highest transaction volume was over 1.3 million in the month of October, coinciding with its price hitting an all-time high.
Price Action: The meme-based cryptocurrency is down 76% from its all-time high of $0.00008616 and is currently trading at $0.00002069.
