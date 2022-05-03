How Do Bitcoin Miners Generate Cash Without Selling Crypto Holdings?

Bitcoin BTC/USD miners have embraced new strategies to finance operations without selling any of their crypto holdings.

What Happened: According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Bitcoin mining firms like Marathon Digital Holdings. MARA are selling Bitcoin call options to raise money, instead of the underlying asset itself.

“We use call option straddles, where essentially you sell a call option and then buy one at a higher price so that you don’t miss out on the upside,” Marathon CEO Fred Thiel told Bloomberg.

“Historically, it has generated more than 10% annually.”

Joshua Lim, head of derivatives at New York-based brokerage Genesis Global Trading, believes that this type of strategy is ideal in a range-bound market and will outperform a “mine-and-hold” or “mine-and-liquidate strategy.”

Why It Matters: Bitcoin has been trading in and around $38,000 and $47,000 for the better part of the last three months. This limits the risk for those selling options as there is a lower likelihood that the exercise price will be breached turning the contract profitable for a buyer.

Marathon also employs other yield-generation strategies like lending out Bitcoin from 25% of its holdings.

Last month, the company said it produced 1,258.6 self-mined bitcoin during Q1 2022, a 556% increase from 191.8 self-mined bitcoin in Q1 2021. Marathon also increased its total Bitcoin holdings to 9,373.6 BTC with a fair market value of approximately $427.7 million.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MARA shares closed 6.79% higher on Tuesday at $16.66.

