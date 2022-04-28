QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ethereum Whale Buys 2 Trillion Shiba Inu For $48M

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 28, 2022 4:42 AM | 1 min read

An Ethereum ETH/USD whale was seen snapping up $48 million worth of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens.

What Happened: According to a transaction alert from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats, the whale bought 2 trillion SHIB tokens worth $48.4 million on Tuesday.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Blockchain data tracker Etherscan has identified and labeled the purchase wallet as Crypto.com — a Singapore-based crypto exchange.

After the purchase, the Ethereum whale had 19.3 trillion SHIB tokens valued at $449 million. Data shows that this is more than twice the balance in the Crypto.com wallet which held 8 trillion SHIB worth $197 million at the time of writing.

SHIB has long remained a popular token among the richest Ethereum wallets. As of November, the 1000 largest ETH wallets collectively held $2.36 billion SHIB.

See Also: Shiba Inu Whale Bought 5.4 Trillion Tokens After Robinhood Listing And Now Adds Another 177B

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.0000232, down 1.72% over 24 hours.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Crypto.comEthereumShiba InuCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets