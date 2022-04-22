QQQ
Shiba Inu Whale Bought 5.4 Trillion Tokens After Robinhood Listing And Now Adds Another 177B

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 22, 2022 12:26 AM | 1 min read

A $4.7 billion Ethereum ETH/USD whale wallet just bought 177 billion more Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens.

What Happened: According to whale wallet tracker WhaleStats, the ETH whale “BlueWhale007” purchased another 177 billion SHIB tokens worth $4.42 million through a series of four transactions.

Three of the four transactions appear to be interactions with exchange wallets on Binance. One of the transactions was a transfer from the fifth-largest ETH wallet “BlueWhale0073.”

See Also: HOW TO BUY SHIBA INU COIN (SHIB)

Blockchain explorer Etherscan shows an on-chain transfer of 60.94 billion SHIB tokens worth $1.51 million from BlueWhale0073 to BlueWhale007.

This takes the whale’s total holdings to 5.4 trillion SHIB tokens worth $136 million at the time of writing.

The whale was seen accumulating tokens since April 5 with the bulk of SHIB acquisitions taking place after Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD announced it had listed the meme coin on its platform.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.00002448, down 2% over the previous day.

Posted In: EthereumShiba InuCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets