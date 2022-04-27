QQQ
Why Donald Trump-Related Stock Digital World Acquisition Is Rising

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 1:47 PM | 1 min read

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher by 9.00% at $44.47 after Truth Social became the top free app on the App Store. Digital World Acquisition Corp is the merger partner of Trump Media & Technology Group, which is the owner of Truth Social.

Digital World Acquisition shares have otherwise been trading lower by 34.03% over the past month amid the ongoing and now completed talks between Twitter and Elon Musk, which could potentially raise competition concerns. Twitter on Monday accepted Elon Musk’s offer to acquire Twitter for $54.20 per share.

See Also: Why Visa Shares Are Trading Higher Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week high of $175.00 and a 52-week low of $9.84.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas