France's President Macron Dubs NFT, Web3, And Metaverse 'Opportunity Not To Be Missed' For Europe

The re-election of French President Emmanuel Macron may come as a key milestone for the adoption of cryptocurrencies in Europe as the leader painted a rosy picture for the asset class in an interview.

President Macron, in an interview with French cryptocurrency news platform The Big Whale, said Web3 “represents a requirement, as well as an opportunity not to be missed.”

He further added that Web3 boasts an opportunity for France and Europe to lead the future generations of the web. “France has the assets and talents for this.”

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stuck Below Key Levels: Analyst Says 'Crucial' For Apex Crypto In Week Ahead To Hold This Range

Meanwhile, Macron also expressed his desire for Europe to lead in the development of web3 and the metaverse. “Both the Web3 and the metaverse may represent a new step for the web we know. My desire is for Europe to be a central player in contrast to what has happened so far. I want to specifically ensure that European players master the technological building blocks associated with web3 and the metaverse so as not to depend on American or Chinese giants,” he said.

Macron told The Big Whale that he believes that metaverse has a “huge potential” and added that European cultural institutions should develop an NFT policy. “We cannot consider our cultural policy without this revolution. I want our main cultural institutions to develop an NFT policy by promoting, disseminating, and protecting the digital twins or variations of their physical collections, for example.”

This came weeks after Binance chief Changpeng Zhao praised France for its "pro-crypto" regulations, as the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange for Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD pursues its plans to make Paris its European base.

Photo: Courtesy of Remi Jouan via Wikimedia