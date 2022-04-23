How To Master Trend Trading Crypto Strategy

By Howlader & Co

When Bitcoin emerged back in 2009, many dismissed it as a short-lived fad without any substance. Now, more than ten years later, the cryptocurrency sector has expanded tremendously with Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Monero, and more enjoying widespread mainstream support and firmly establishing themselves as a fixture of modern society.

Indeed, the cryptocurrency sector has grown beyond a niche interest shared between highly-motivated enthusiasts and has attracted the attention of both professional and amateur traders.

While buying and selling digital coins, earning profits through margin trading, exchanging crypto for fiat currencies, or utilizing hardware resources to generate coins for a chosen cryptocurrency are all perfectly legal in most countries, they are also put under increased regulatory pressure.

Each country is handling things a bit differently, so crypto traders in the UK, for example, must comply with the applicable laws under the HMRC. To avoid running into serious troubles in the future, people with crypto assets should consult with a specialized UK crypto accountant. The professionals will ensure that all recent regulatory changes are taken into account while also explaining the possible options available to traders or crypto miners.

Taking Profits Through Trend Trading

The inherent volatility present in cryptocurrencies has made them an enticing opportunity for both professional and amateur traders to capture significant gains in a short time frame. While the potential for profits is truly impressive, it is crucial to recognize that the sector is rife with baseless speculation, and many coins move solely based on momentary hype. Jumping into a trading position due to fear of missing out or because you are passionate about a particular cryptocurrency project could be disastrous in the long run.

Instead, the goal should be to minimize the potential risks by adopting an appropriate trading strategy that will eliminate the effects of emotions and encourage making decisions based on data. One such method is trend trading. It involves capturing gains by recognizing the current trend of the market and taking an appropriate trading position. Gains can be realized both in an upwards trend where the price of the cryptocurrency is moving up and when the asset is losing value and moving down the chart.

It should be noted that losses are inevitable. After all, no trader can be correct 100% of the time. However, by implementing a solid trading strategy such as trend trading, many of the risks could be mitigated or brought down to more manageable levels. By analyzing the history and movements of a particular crypto asset, traders can make more rational decisions when it comes to identifying the correct timings for executing buy or sell orders. Another essential fact to keep in mind is that all trends eventually reverse their direction. If an uptrend is beginning to post lower highs and lower lows, then it could be poised for correction and the formation of a subsequent downtrend.

Technical Indicators

Trend trading is based on certain technical indicators such as Stochastic Oscillator and Moving Averages. These are mathematical indicators derived from the price, value, and open interest in a security or a digital asset. Moving averages use the average of several values to smooth out the ups and downs in the chosen asset's price.

However, they do not predict price movements. Traders can rely on moving averages to determine how an asset behaves on average over a specified time period. In essence, they can help trend traders identify the direction and strength of a trend while it is still forming.

Trading is a complex field that can bring significant rewards to those that are sufficiently prepared. It is also a risky endeavor with the potential for massive monetary losses. As such, a good next step might be learning about different risk management strategies and techniques.