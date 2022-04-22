Friday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

TRON TRX/USD increased by 1.87% to $0.07. TRON's current trading volume totals $4.12 billion, a 351.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 6,932,115,914.00. Circulating Supply: 101,635,466,509.60 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 1.87% to $0.07. TRON's current trading volume totals $4.12 billion, a 351.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 6,932,115,914.00. 101,635,466,509.60 Not Available OKB OKB/USD rose 1.34% to $19.84 over the past 24 hours. OKB's current trading volume totals $61.26 million, a 60.72% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 5,154,251,057.00. Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

NEXO NEXO/USD declined by 2.06% to $2.33 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 7.55 million, which is 2.64% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,303,961,316.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

declined by 2.06% to $2.33 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 7.55 million, which is 2.64% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,303,961,316.00. 560,000,010.01 1,000,000,000.00 BitTorrent BTT/USD declined by 2.01% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent's current trading volume totals $146.76 million, a 35.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BTT's estimated market cap is $1,752,504,876.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 926,521,428,571,000.00 Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

declined by 2.01% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent's current trading volume totals $146.76 million, a 35.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BTT's estimated market cap is $1,752,504,876.00 as of today. 926,521,428,571,000.00 990,000,000,000,000.00 Axie Infinity AXS/USD declined by 1.97% to $46.33 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity's current trading volume totals $317.46 million, a 20.66% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS's estimated market cap is $3,584,227,556.00. Circulating Supply: 77,380,525.17 Max Supply: 270,000,000.00

declined by 1.97% to $46.33 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity's current trading volume totals $317.46 million, a 20.66% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS's estimated market cap is $3,584,227,556.00. 77,380,525.17 270,000,000.00 Radix XRD/USD decreased by 1.74% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. Radix's current trading volume totals $262.54 thousand, a 36.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRD's estimated market cap is $1,322,550,871.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 9,847,279,599.68 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

decreased by 1.74% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. Radix's current trading volume totals $262.54 thousand, a 36.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRD's estimated market cap is $1,322,550,871.00 as of today. 9,847,279,599.68 24,000,000,000.00 GateToken GT/USD declined by 1.49% to $6.45 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.51 million, which is 24.27% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 978,303,717.00. Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.49% to $6.45 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.51 million, which is 24.27% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 978,303,717.00. 151,758,801.74 Not Available Zcash ZEC/USD declined by 1.4% to $163.19 over the past 24 hours. Zcash's current trading volume totals $315.78 million, a 30.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEC's estimated market cap is $2,013,842,946.00. Circulating Supply: 12,361,478.29 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

declined by 1.4% to $163.19 over the past 24 hours. Zcash's current trading volume totals $315.78 million, a 30.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEC's estimated market cap is $2,013,842,946.00. 12,361,478.29 21,000,000.00 Theta Fuel TFUEL/USD decreased by 1.37% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $51.57 million, which is 36.95% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL's estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.