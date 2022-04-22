Friday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- TRON TRX/USD increased by 1.87% to $0.07. TRON's current trading volume totals $4.12 billion, a 351.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 6,932,115,914.00. Circulating Supply: 101,635,466,509.60 Max Supply: Not Available
- OKB OKB/USD rose 1.34% to $19.84 over the past 24 hours. OKB's current trading volume totals $61.26 million, a 60.72% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 5,154,251,057.00. Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83 Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- NEXO NEXO/USD declined by 2.06% to $2.33 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 7.55 million, which is 2.64% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,303,961,316.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- BitTorrent BTT/USD declined by 2.01% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent's current trading volume totals $146.76 million, a 35.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BTT's estimated market cap is $1,752,504,876.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 926,521,428,571,000.00 Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00
- Axie Infinity AXS/USD declined by 1.97% to $46.33 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity's current trading volume totals $317.46 million, a 20.66% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS's estimated market cap is $3,584,227,556.00. Circulating Supply: 77,380,525.17 Max Supply: 270,000,000.00
- Radix XRD/USD decreased by 1.74% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. Radix's current trading volume totals $262.54 thousand, a 36.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRD's estimated market cap is $1,322,550,871.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 9,847,279,599.68 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
- GateToken GT/USD declined by 1.49% to $6.45 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.51 million, which is 24.27% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 978,303,717.00. Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74 Max Supply: Not Available
- Zcash ZEC/USD declined by 1.4% to $163.19 over the past 24 hours. Zcash's current trading volume totals $315.78 million, a 30.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEC's estimated market cap is $2,013,842,946.00. Circulating Supply: 12,361,478.29 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- Theta Fuel TFUEL/USD decreased by 1.37% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $51.57 million, which is 36.95% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL's estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: Not Available
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
