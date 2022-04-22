Oscar-nominated director Ridley Scott will produce a movie adaption of “The Infinite Machine," an account of Ethereum’s ETH/USD creation and rise by cryptocurrency journalist Camila Russo.

What Happened: According to a report from The Deadline, Scott under his 'Scott Free Productions' banner will produce the movie alongside Tom Moran, Vera Meyer, and Alejandro Miranda. The film will be written and directed by Shyam Madiraju.

news is out!!



The GOAT Ridley Scott and his production company Scott Free, the makers of



Gladiator

Alien

Blade Runner

House of Gucci

Nominated for 80 Academy Awards



Will produce @ETHMovie The Infinite Machine movie!!!



WAGMAM ETHEREANS!!! — Camila Russo (@CamiRusso) April 21, 2022

“It’s incredibly exciting to have Ridley Scott and the crew at Scott Free produce the movie of The Infinite Machine alongside us,” Russo was quoted as saying by Deadline.

“I can’t imagine a better team to turn the riveting story about the people behind the most revolutionary technology since the internet into a feature film that will capture the hearts of our generation.”

The Book: Russo’s book details how the second-largest cryptocurrency came to be, right from when it was first conceptualized by a 19-year-old Vitalik Buterin in 2013.

The leading smart contract platform officially went live in 2015 with eight other founders including Gavin Wood and Charles Hoskinson who went on to found Polkadot DOT/USD and Cardano ADA/USD, respectively.

Well since they are finally making the movie. Who should play the Charles Hoskinson character? — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) April 22, 2022

Buterin has earlier said co-founding Ethereum with eight others is one of the biggest regrets of his journey.

The whole "8 cofounders" thing (and choosing them so quickly and nondiscriminately). — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 2, 2021

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $3,000, down 2% in the last 24 hours.

Photo Illustration based on pictures by Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia/Shubham Dhage on Unsplash