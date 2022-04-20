The Shiba Inu SHIB/USD team has blacklisted a user for drawing a swastika using land in the project’s metaverse.

What Happened: The first phase of buying land in Shiba Inu’s metaverse went live last week. Users that had locked their $LEASH LEASH/USD and $SHIBOSHI tokens could bid on the first 36,000 plots of land with Ethereum SHIB/USD.

Whenever a user bid on a piece of land, the color of the square plot would change from grey to black. On April 15, Shiba Inu Discord members noticed that one user had bid on land in such a way that it formed a swastika.

After the discovery, the rest of the SHIB community quickly began bidding on land around the area and eventually changed the shape of the symbol.

The Shiba Inu team’s official response was to blacklist the user for “creating a negative environment” within the space.

“We will not tolerate the use of hate speech, displays of intolerance, or bigotry (through words, actions, symbolism, etc) at the discretion of the community moderation team,” the developers said in a statement.

“SHIB: The Metaverse will place the wallet identifying the violation on a blacklist, meaning it will never be able to participate in any and all areas of the platform."

While most members of the community appeared to support the developers’ decision to blacklist the user, others believed that the move went against the ethos of decentralization and free speech.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.00002511, down just 0.05% over the previous day.

