Ripple CEO Believes Bitcoin 'Tribalism' Is Dragging Crypto Industry Back: CNBC

- According to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, “Tribalism” around bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is dragging back the overall $2 trillion sectors, CNBC reports.
- “Polarization isn’t healthy in my judgment,” Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated last week during a CNBC-hosted fireside chat at the Paris Blockchain Week Summit.
- “I own bitcoin, I own ether, I own some others. I am an absolute believer that this industry is going to continue to thrive,” mentioned Garlinghouse.
- Former Yahoo executive Garlinghouse compared the crypto sector now to the dotcom boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s.
- “Yahoo could be successful, and so could eBay ... They’re solving different problems,” he said. “There’s different use cases and different audiences and different markets. I think a lot of those parallels exist today.”
- Some digital coins have a dedicated following, most notably bitcoin, whose ardent supporters are commonly referred to as “maximalists.”
- Bitcoin “maximalism” has meant the crypto industry has “fractured representation” in Washington, D.C., according to Garlinghouse.
