Ripple CEO Believes Bitcoin 'Tribalism' Is Dragging Crypto Industry Back: CNBC

According to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, “Tribalism” around bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is dragging back the overall $2 trillion sectors, CNBC reports.

“Polarization isn’t healthy in my judgment,” Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated last week during a CNBC-hosted fireside chat at the Paris Blockchain Week Summit.

“I own bitcoin, I own ether, I own some others. I am an absolute believer that this industry is going to continue to thrive,” mentioned Garlinghouse.

Former Yahoo executive Garlinghouse compared the crypto sector now to the dotcom boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“Yahoo could be successful, and so could eBay ... They’re solving different problems,” he said. “There’s different use cases and different audiences and different markets. I think a lot of those parallels exist today.”

Some digital coins have a dedicated following, most notably bitcoin, whose ardent supporters are commonly referred to as “maximalists.”

Bitcoin “maximalism” has meant the crypto industry has “fractured representation” in Washington, D.C., according to Garlinghouse.

