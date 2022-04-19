What's Going On With AMD Shares?

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD are trading higher on continued volatility as traders assess Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports.

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including AMD, have otherwise experienced weakness in 2022 amid continued concerns over Fed tapering in order to combat inflation. AMD shares are lower by 36.21% on a year-to-date basis.

Investors continue to assess upcoming corporate earnings in April while a new 2-year high of 2.930% for the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Tuesday has otherwise not impacted growth companies for the session. In general, when interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD is trading higher by 2.08% at $95.84.