QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Blockchain.Com Is Considering An IPO As Early As This Year: Bloomberg

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2022 7:44 AM | 1 min read
  • According to people familiar with the matter, cryptocurrency firm Blockchain.com is interviewing banks for an initial public offering that may take place as soon as this year, reported Bloomberg.
  • An IPO may not occur until next year, and the company's intentions may change, stated the people familiar with the matter.
  • Blockchain.com, in March, raised new funding that values the company at about $14 billion.
  • Also read: Dallas Cowboys Sign Partnership With Blockchain.com: What The Deal Means, Why It's Important For The NFL
  • Lightspeed Venture Partners led that financing with major participation from Baillie Gifford & Co.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Blockchain.comCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets