Blockchain.Com Is Considering An IPO As Early As This Year: Bloomberg

- According to people familiar with the matter, cryptocurrency firm Blockchain.com is interviewing banks for an initial public offering that may take place as soon as this year, reported Bloomberg.
- An IPO may not occur until next year, and the company's intentions may change, stated the people familiar with the matter.
- Blockchain.com, in March, raised new funding that values the company at about $14 billion.
- Lightspeed Venture Partners led that financing with major participation from Baillie Gifford & Co.
