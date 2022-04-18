Here's Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA, are trading lower as investors digest recent economic data. Investors also continue to assess the economic impact of a surge in COVID cases in China.

According to CNN, at least 44 Chinese cities are under either a full or partial lockdown as authorities grapple with curbing the spread of COVID-19. Hong Kong confirmed 747 new coronavirus cases on Sunday as residents stepped out during the long-weekend Easter break after restrictions were eased.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Alibaba has a 52-week high of $245.09 and a 52-week low of $73.28.