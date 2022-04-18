QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why BitNile Stock Is Trading Higher Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 18, 2022 9:17 AM | 1 min read

BitNile Holdings Inc NILE shares are trading higher after Monday the company announced 2021 financial results showing higher revenues year-over-year.

BitNile said full-year 2021 revenue increased 120% year-over-year to $52 million. The company reported a net loss of $24.2 million, which was improved from a net loss of $32.7 million in the prior year. 

At the end of the year, BitNile had $15.9 million of cash, $40.4 million of marketable securities, $2.2 million of digital currencies and $84.9 million in other investments. 

BitNile is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Monday, April 18

NILE 52-Week Range: $0.50 - $1.76

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 19.1% at 66 cents at time of publication.

Photo: SergDE from Pixabay.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingCryptocurrencyEarningsNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas