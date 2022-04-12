This Company Believes It's At The Cusp Of A Major Discovery In The Mining Sector

Photo by Omid Roshan on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Much like Orex Minerals Inc. REX, Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS and Fresnillo plc FRES, the search for gold has taken Ranchero Gold Corp. RNCH to the sandy mountains of Mexico.

Specifically, the Ranchero team traveled to the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt, a prolific stretch of gold-producing land with 35 major mining operations. Ranchero estimates the area has produced 80 million ounces of gold and 3 billion ounces of silver in its lifetime. Within this area, the Santa Daniela project, a 22,267-hectare property that’s wholly owned by Ranchero, serves as the central focus.

Despite the prolific history of Santa Daniela, 95% of it remains unexplored. Ranchero has identified 47 exploration targets at their property including their most advanced prospect, Maiz Azul, in an effort to unearth the area’s potentially hidden treasures.

Ranchero states that there has been limited drilling completed by previous operators, and that it hopes to capture value in these promising areas.

Bites By Numbers

Ranchero believes it’s on the cusp of the next major discovery in the mining industry. So far, the company has:

A team with 240 years of mining and capital markets experience

Collectively discovered over 45 million ounces of gold globally

A 60% inside-ownership level by board and management

A drill program that included a near-surface, high-grade intersection of 4 grams per ton (g/t) over 31.5 meters

A 100% owned area – called Santa Daniela – surrounded by six major mining operations that collectively produce 550,000 ounces of gold annually

Three potential gold zones within its most advanced prospect - Maiz Azul

Santa Daniela already has all the necessary mining infrastructure – water, power, road access and the availability of a skilled workforce – in place. According to the Ranchero management team, this significantly lowers the capital intensity of the project and enhances the project’s economics.

Upcoming Catalysts

Ranchero expects to resume drilling at its Santa Daniela project in the second half of 2022 and will provide investors with a very healthy supply of exploration updates over the course of the next 12 months.

For more on the Ranchero story, visit rancherogold.com.

