Shiba Inu Sees 200% Surge In Large Transactions Over 24 Hours

Meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw a 202% surge in large transactions over the last 24 hours.

What Happened: According to data from IntoTheBlock, there were 124 on-chain transfers with a minimum value of $100,000 on Monday.

SHIB lost 10% of its value over the last 24 hours amid a massive selloff in wider cryptocurrency markets. The token fell to an intraday low of $0.00002198.

Data shows that SHIB has one of the largest concentrations of whales and large holders. Around 80% of the token holders are said to own between 0.1% to 1% of SHIB’s circulating supply.

Over the weekend, SHIB reclaimed the top spot among the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales' biggest holding by dollar value.

As of April 9, the top 1,000 richest ETH wallets collectively held as much as $1.45 billion worth of SHIB.

What Else: Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw a 42% increase in large transactions over the last day. The price of DOGE also fell significantly, trading at $0.135 at press time.

Unlike SHIB, the majority of DOGE holders are still in the green. Data shows that 57% of DOGE holders are still making money at current prices.

DOGE’s whale concentration is also relatively lower than that of SHIB. Around 66% of DOGE holders are large investors or whales.