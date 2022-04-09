Mozilla To Resume Accepting Crypto Donations But Rejects Bitcoin

The organization behind the fourth most popular desktop browsers in the world has decided to resume accepting cryptocurrency donations.

In a recent blog post, the Mozilla Foundation’s executive director Mark Surman announced that the company will resume the ability to accept cryptocurrency donations, but won’t accept energy-guzzling “proof-of-work” cryptocurrencies.

“Mozilla will accept ‘proof-of-stake’ cryptocurrencies, which are less energy-intensive. Mozilla will develop and share a list of cryptocurrencies we accept by the end of Q2 2022,” the blogpost said.

Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD currently use PoW algorithms, although Ethereum is in the process of transitioning to proof-of-stake.

Cryptocurrencies like Solana SOL/USD, Cardano ADA/USD, and Tezos XTZ/USD use PoS consensus algorithms. So they are likely to be accepted by Mozilla.

In January, Mozilla announced that it is going to accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD for donations.

Following this declaration, many users and followers had a negative reaction to the decision, criticizing the foundation for degrading its reputation by pitching Dogecoin and trying to legitimize crypto.

Some Firefox users said they opposed the acceptance of crypto donations due to their concerns about the environment.

Ironically, in 2014 Mozilla partnered with Coinbase to accept donations in Bitcoin in response to user demand.

According to StatCounter, Firefox has a 7.87% share of the desktop browser market.

Photo: Stock Catalog on flickr