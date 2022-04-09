Serena Williams: 'I'm Really In Love With Ethereum'

Tennis superstar Serena Williams prefers Ethereum ETH/USD over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies on the market.

What Happened: In a recent interview with Bloomberg Technology, Williams was asked to choose between BTC, ETH or another cryptocurrency on the horizon.

“I think there is something else on the horizon, there’s a few that I know that are on the horizon. I think Bitcoin has had an amazing boom, and it continues to do something amazing, and it's huge,” said Williams.

“I’m personally really in love with Ethereum. I think it’s just more accessible, and it’s what I prefer.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion made an appearance at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami this week where she advocated for Bitcoin’s role in leading the way for developments in the cryptocurrency world.

“It’s a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world, and obviously, I think, it’s all being led by Bitcoin,” she said.

Williams has partnered with Block Inc’s SQ Cash App and said she hopes to expand access to Bitcoin to women and people of color.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin was trading at $42,462, up 0.47% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at $3,210, up 0.57% over the same period.

Photo: Courtesy of mirsasha on Flickr