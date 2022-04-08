Kadena, JUNO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD is up 11.92% at $18.03. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.10 billion, which is 430.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR's estimated market cap is $11,999,497,710.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 664,183,154.51 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- JUNO JUNO/USD rose 10.6% to $24.64 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $9.77 million, which is 18.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,167,522,507.00. Circulating Supply: 47,056,457.72 Max Supply: 185,562,268.00
- Enjin Coin ENJ/USD rose 5.17% to $1.72 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin's current trading volume totals $260.04 million, a 54.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ENJ's estimated market cap is $1,602,676,685.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Zcash ZEC/USD rose 4.68% to $176.3 over the past 24 hours. Zcash's current trading volume totals $327.45 million, a 29.87% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEC's estimated market cap is $2,174,827,088.00. Circulating Supply: 12,312,359.54 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- Humans.ai HEART/USD increased by 3.93% to $0.04. Trading volume for this coin is 522.95 thousand, which is 47.92% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HEART's estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00
- STEPN GMT/USD is up 3.02% at $2.14. STEPN's current trading volume totals $1.45 billion, a 13.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,276,448,784.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00
- Convex Finance CVX/USD increased by 2.71% to $35.22. The trading volume for this coin is currently $37.06 million, which is 30.04% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX's estimated market cap is $1,989,676,067.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 56,539,273.77 Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
LOSERS
- Helium HNT/USD fell 1.5% to $22.36 over the past 24 hours. Helium's current trading volume totals $19.88 million, a 28.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HNT's estimated market cap is $2,252,108,304.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98 Max Supply: 223,000,000.00
- Kadena KDA/USD declined by 1.44% to $6.33 over the past 24 hours. Kadena's current trading volume totals $59.67 million, a 8.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,087,238,595.00. Circulating Supply: 171,287,601.12 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Chainlink LINK/USD declined by 1.4% to $15.41 over the past 24 hours. Chainlink's current trading volume totals $410.03 million, a 54.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 7,204,279,663.00. Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Celsius Network CEL/USD decreased by 1.29% to $3.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.87 million, which is 48.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CEL's estimated market cap is $1,272,949,961.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35 Max Supply: Not Available
- Ethereum Classic ETC/USD fell 1.28% to $41.74 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic's current trading volume totals $1.03 billion, a 57.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC's estimated market cap is $5,603,021,310.00. Circulating Supply: 134,081,236.03 Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
- TRON TRX/USD fell 1.06% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. TRON's current trading volume totals $844.95 million, a 7.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $6,417,921,142.00. Circulating Supply: 101,669,576,659.58 Max Supply: Not Available
- Mina Protocol MINA/USD decreased by 1.05% to $3.36 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol's current trading volume totals $120.86 million, a 118.96% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,514,168,433.00. Circulating Supply: 451,044,035.84 Max Supply: Not Available
