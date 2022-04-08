Kadena, JUNO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD is up 11.92% at $18.03. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.10 billion, which is 430.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR's estimated market cap is $11,999,497,710.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 664,183,154.51 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

is up 11.92% at $18.03. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.10 billion, which is 430.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR's estimated market cap is $11,999,497,710.00 as of today. 664,183,154.51 1,000,000,000.00 JUNO JUNO/USD rose 10.6% to $24.64 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $9.77 million, which is 18.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,167,522,507.00. Circulating Supply: 47,056,457.72 Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

rose 10.6% to $24.64 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $9.77 million, which is 18.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,167,522,507.00. 47,056,457.72 185,562,268.00 Enjin Coin ENJ/USD rose 5.17% to $1.72 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin's current trading volume totals $260.04 million, a 54.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ENJ's estimated market cap is $1,602,676,685.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

rose 5.17% to $1.72 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin's current trading volume totals $260.04 million, a 54.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ENJ's estimated market cap is $1,602,676,685.00 as of today. 934,340,659.57 1,000,000,000.00 Zcash ZEC/USD rose 4.68% to $176.3 over the past 24 hours. Zcash's current trading volume totals $327.45 million, a 29.87% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEC's estimated market cap is $2,174,827,088.00. Circulating Supply: 12,312,359.54 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

rose 4.68% to $176.3 over the past 24 hours. Zcash's current trading volume totals $327.45 million, a 29.87% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEC's estimated market cap is $2,174,827,088.00. 12,312,359.54 21,000,000.00 Humans.ai HEART/USD increased by 3.93% to $0.04. Trading volume for this coin is 522.95 thousand, which is 47.92% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HEART's estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00

increased by 3.93% to $0.04. Trading volume for this coin is 522.95 thousand, which is 47.92% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HEART's estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today. 0.00 7,800,000,000.00 STEPN GMT/USD is up 3.02% at $2.14. STEPN's current trading volume totals $1.45 billion, a 13.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,276,448,784.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00

is up 3.02% at $2.14. STEPN's current trading volume totals $1.45 billion, a 13.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,276,448,784.00. 600,000,000.00 6,000,000,000.00 Convex Finance CVX/USD increased by 2.71% to $35.22. The trading volume for this coin is currently $37.06 million, which is 30.04% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX's estimated market cap is $1,989,676,067.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 56,539,273.77 Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

LOSERS

Helium HNT/USD fell 1.5% to $22.36 over the past 24 hours. Helium's current trading volume totals $19.88 million, a 28.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HNT's estimated market cap is $2,252,108,304.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98 Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

fell 1.5% to $22.36 over the past 24 hours. Helium's current trading volume totals $19.88 million, a 28.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HNT's estimated market cap is $2,252,108,304.00 as of today. 100,539,361.98 223,000,000.00 Kadena KDA/USD declined by 1.44% to $6.33 over the past 24 hours. Kadena's current trading volume totals $59.67 million, a 8.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,087,238,595.00. Circulating Supply: 171,287,601.12 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.44% to $6.33 over the past 24 hours. Kadena's current trading volume totals $59.67 million, a 8.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,087,238,595.00. 171,287,601.12 1,000,000,000.00 Chainlink LINK/USD declined by 1.4% to $15.41 over the past 24 hours. Chainlink's current trading volume totals $410.03 million, a 54.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 7,204,279,663.00. Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.4% to $15.41 over the past 24 hours. Chainlink's current trading volume totals $410.03 million, a 54.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 7,204,279,663.00. 467,009,549.52 1,000,000,000.00 Celsius Network CEL/USD decreased by 1.29% to $3.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.87 million, which is 48.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CEL's estimated market cap is $1,272,949,961.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35 Max Supply: Not Available

decreased by 1.29% to $3.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.87 million, which is 48.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CEL's estimated market cap is $1,272,949,961.00 as of today. 423,415,980.35 Not Available Ethereum Classic ETC/USD fell 1.28% to $41.74 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic's current trading volume totals $1.03 billion, a 57.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC's estimated market cap is $5,603,021,310.00. Circulating Supply: 134,081,236.03 Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

fell 1.28% to $41.74 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic's current trading volume totals $1.03 billion, a 57.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC's estimated market cap is $5,603,021,310.00. 134,081,236.03 210,700,000.00 TRON TRX/USD fell 1.06% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. TRON's current trading volume totals $844.95 million, a 7.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $6,417,921,142.00. Circulating Supply: 101,669,576,659.58 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.06% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. TRON's current trading volume totals $844.95 million, a 7.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $6,417,921,142.00. 101,669,576,659.58 Not Available Mina Protocol MINA/USD decreased by 1.05% to $3.36 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol's current trading volume totals $120.86 million, a 118.96% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,514,168,433.00. Circulating Supply: 451,044,035.84 Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.