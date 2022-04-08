JUNO, Lido DAO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD rose 22.12% to $18.68 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.77 billion, which is 373.45% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 12,338,297,765.00. Circulating Supply: 664,183,154.51 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

rose 8.06% to $33.29 over the past 24 hours. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $79.01 million, a 285.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FXS's estimated market cap is $1,924,651,192.00. 57,730,568.56 99,265,228.43 Radix XRD/USD rose 7.54% to $0.15 over the past 24 hours. Radix's current trading volume totals $494.97 thousand, a 1.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,447,574,092.00. Circulating Supply: 9,830,134,895.94 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

rose 5.52% to $3.79 over the past 24 hours. Lido DAO's current trading volume totals $8.37 million, a 61.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,157,238,076.00. 304,480,566.00 1,000,000,000.00 Zcash ZEC/USD is up 5.28% at $173.08. The trading volume for this coin is currently $340.58 million, which is 35.08% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ZEC's estimated market cap is $2,133,281,420.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 12,311,331.42 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

rose 4.9% to $23.52 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.33 million, which is 35.33% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,105,099,519.00. 47,038,837.88 185,562,268.00 eCash XEC/USD is up 3.53% at $0.0. eCash's current trading volume totals $104.21 million, a 118.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,983,614,025.00. Circulating Supply: 19,027,267,173,313.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

Bitcoin SV BSV/USD fell 1.32% to $88.51 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $113.20 million, which is 5.59% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BSV's estimated market cap is $1,683,146,944.00. Circulating Supply: 19,026,507.89 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.27% to $115.29 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.27 billion, which is 17.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SOL's estimated market cap is $37,728,433,641.00. 326,352,516.41 Not Available Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD declined by 1.26% to $5.62 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $85.89 million, a 6.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,223,138,577.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 217,596,276.90 Max Supply: 251,526,060.69

declined by 1.25% to $10.96 over the past 24 hours. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $462.64 million, a 63.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,043,267,305.00. 277,500,000.00 1,000,000,000.00 Theta Network THETA/USD fell 1.09% to $3.43 over the past 24 hours. Theta Network's current trading volume totals $119.81 million, a 48.3% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $THETA's estimated market cap is $3,429,581,833.00. Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.08% to $10.03 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 153.67 million, which is 31.64% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,588,932,504.00. 456,489,583.40 1,000,000,000.00 Cosmos Hub ATOM/USD fell 1.04% to $27.16 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos Hub's current trading volume totals $424.90 million, a 59.11% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ATOM's estimated market cap is $7,944,301,401.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 292,290,220.24 Max Supply: Not Available

