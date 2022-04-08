Billionaire investor Peter Thiel took aim at Bitcoin’s BTC/USD “enemies” in a speech on Thursday.

What Happened: Speaking at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, the PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL co-founder listed out Bitcoin’s most well-known enemies stating that they were standing in the way of the digital asset’s success.

Thiel declared Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett to be “enemy number one” and went on to call him “the sociopathic grandpa from Omaha.”

He also called out JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM CEO Jamie Dimon for his negative stance on Bitcoin, calling his views part of the “New York city banker bias.”

“When they choose not to allocate to bitcoin, that’s a deeply political choice,” he said.

The venture capitalist’s keynote address also featured him throwing wads of $100 bills into the crowd, and comments revealing a lack of conviction in Ethereum ETH/USD.

What Else: Thiel seemed to echo the sentiments of SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci who recently made similar statements about Buffett and Dimon.

“These sorts of traditional finance people have made a decision not to do the homework, or maybe they’ve done the homework, and they have decided that it’s just too big of a change for them at this stage in their career,” said Scaramucci earlier this week.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin was trading at $43,617, up 0.63% in the last 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia