Why Mobiquity Technologies Stock Is Soaring

Mobiquity Technologies Inc MOBQ shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it was selected by A-Nation as its data and programmatic advertising provider.
Mobiquity will promote brand awareness for A-Nation’s cryptocurrency, NFTs and upcoming motion picture releases. A-Nation aims to utilize crypto to propel filmmaking to a decentralized future.
Mobiquity is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service company for data and advertising. The company has large audience databases, which it makes available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division.
MOBQ 52-Week Range: $1.20 - $10.25
According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 37.7% at $2.23 at press time.
