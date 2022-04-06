Why Mobiquity Technologies Stock Is Soaring

Mobiquity Technologies Inc MOBQ shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it was selected by A-Nation as its data and programmatic advertising provider.

Mobiquity will promote brand awareness for A-Nation’s cryptocurrency, NFTs and upcoming motion picture releases. A-Nation aims to utilize crypto to propel filmmaking to a decentralized future.

Mobiquity is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service company for data and advertising. The company has large audience databases, which it makes available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division.

See Also: Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stocks Are Falling

MOBQ 52-Week Range: $1.20 - $10.25

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 37.7% at $2.23 at press time.

Photo: TheDigitalArtist from Pixabay.