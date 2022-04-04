Bitcoin and other major coins were firmer on Monday night, as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.1% to $2.2 trillion at press time.
|Coin
|24-hour
|7-day
|Price
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|1.45%
|-1.6%
|$46,594.94
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|0.7%
|4.8%
|$3,515.46
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|2.7%
|3%
|$0.15
|Cryptocurrency
|24-Hour % Change (+/-)
|Price
|Celo (CELO)
|29.9%
|$4.84
|Audius (AUDIO)
|+22.8%
|$1.73
|Mina (MINA)
|+11.8%
|$3.13
See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)
Why It Matters: On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended their sessions higher by 0.8% and 1.9%, respectively.
Cryptocurrencies continue to have a close correlation with other risk assets like stocks. The correlation is stronger in the case of Ethereum than Bitcoin, according to the financial market data platform Santiment.
“[Ethereum], not [Bitcoin], is the top asset staying tightly correlated to the [S&P 500] performance. And since the [Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC] announcement 3 weeks ago, this has been good news for [ETH],” said the platform in a tweet.
ETH Price Correlation With S&P 500, Gold — Source Santiment
Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe tweeted on Thursday that Ethereum has run into the “next resistance,” adding that a correction could happen around the $3,200 range.
Very simple idea on $ETH.— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 4, 2022
Ran towards the next resistance, and I doubt we're going to break through it in one-go.
Correction could happen towards range-low which is around $3,200.
Full analysis:https://t.co/TFFqNyFMo4 pic.twitter.com/MvWwAOzjFr
On-chain analysis firm Glassnode said in a weekly blog that both discrete public buyers and the wider market have been piling on Bitcoin this week. The firm shared the “Accumulation Trend Score," a tool that tracks on-chain balance change in the market at large. Values near 1 indicate whales or market entities are adding to balances.
“This week returned a consistent stream of values upwards of 0.65, which indicates a general trend of accumulation is underway,” said Glassnode.
Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Score — Courtesy Glassnode
Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said Bitcoin was “choppy” in the last week after breaking through resistance.
“[Bitcoin] could still build on that breakout but it may be more of a grind than we've seen in the past, given the current environment,” said the analyst, in a note seen by Benzinga.
Read Next: This Crypto Skyrocketed 210% Last Week, Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Nowhere In Sight
Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.