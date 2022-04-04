QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Hold Firm: Can The Apex Crypto Build On Recent Breakout?

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 4, 2022 9:55 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Ethereum more tightly correlated with the S&P 500 than Bitcoin
  • The second-largest coin has run into resistance, according to one analyst
  • Bitcoin choppy after breaking out of resistance but could still build on it - Analyst

Bitcoin and other major coins were firmer on Monday night, as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.1% to $2.2 trillion at press time.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD 1.45% -1.6% $46,594.94
Ethereum ETH/USD 0.7% 4.8% $3,515.46
Dogecoin DOGE/USD 2.7% 3% $0.15
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Celo (CELO) 29.9% $4.84
Audius (AUDIO) +22.8% $1.73
Mina (MINA) +11.8% ​​$3.13

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended their sessions higher by 0.8% and 1.9%, respectively. 

Cryptocurrencies continue to have a close correlation with other risk assets like stocks. The correlation is stronger in the case of Ethereum than Bitcoin, according to the financial market data platform Santiment.

“[Ethereum], not [Bitcoin], is the top asset staying tightly correlated to the [S&P 500] performance. And since the [Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC] announcement 3 weeks ago, this has been good news for [ETH],” said the platform in a tweet.  

 

ETH Price Correlation With S&P 500, Gold — Source Santiment

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe tweeted on Thursday that Ethereum has run into the “next resistance,” adding that a correction could happen around the $3,200 range.

On-chain analysis firm Glassnode said in a weekly blog that both discrete public buyers and the wider market have been piling on Bitcoin this week. The firm shared the “Accumulation Trend Score," a tool that tracks on-chain balance change in the market at large. Values near 1 indicate whales or market entities are adding to balances.

“This week returned a consistent stream of values upwards of 0.65, which indicates a general trend of accumulation is underway,” said Glassnode. 

Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Score — Courtesy Glassnode

Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said Bitcoin was “choppy” in the last week after breaking through resistance.

“[Bitcoin] could still build on that breakout but it may be more of a grind than we've seen in the past, given the current environment,” said the analyst, in a note seen by Benzinga.

Read Next: This Crypto Skyrocketed 210% Last Week, Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Nowhere In Sight

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinEthereumCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas