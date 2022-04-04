Bitcoin and other major coins were firmer on Monday night, as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.1% to $2.2 trillion at press time.

Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price Bitcoin BTC/USD 1.45% -1.6% $46,594.94 Ethereum ETH/USD 0.7% 4.8% $3,515.46 Dogecoin DOGE/USD 2.7% 3% $0.15

Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price Celo (CELO) 29.9% $4.84 Audius (AUDIO) +22.8% $1.73 Mina (MINA) +11.8% ​​$3.13

Why It Matters: On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended their sessions higher by 0.8% and 1.9%, respectively.

Cryptocurrencies continue to have a close correlation with other risk assets like stocks. The correlation is stronger in the case of Ethereum than Bitcoin, according to the financial market data platform Santiment.

“[Ethereum], not [Bitcoin], is the top asset staying tightly correlated to the [S&P 500] performance. And since the [Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC] announcement 3 weeks ago, this has been good news for [ETH],” said the platform in a tweet.

ETH Price Correlation With S&P 500, Gold — Source Santiment

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe tweeted on Thursday that Ethereum has run into the “next resistance,” adding that a correction could happen around the $3,200 range.

Very simple idea on $ETH.



Ran towards the next resistance, and I doubt we're going to break through it in one-go.



Correction could happen towards range-low which is around $3,200.



Full analysis:https://t.co/TFFqNyFMo4 pic.twitter.com/MvWwAOzjFr — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 4, 2022

On-chain analysis firm Glassnode said in a weekly blog that both discrete public buyers and the wider market have been piling on Bitcoin this week. The firm shared the “Accumulation Trend Score," a tool that tracks on-chain balance change in the market at large. Values near 1 indicate whales or market entities are adding to balances.

“This week returned a consistent stream of values upwards of 0.65, which indicates a general trend of accumulation is underway,” said Glassnode.

Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Score — Courtesy Glassnode

Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said Bitcoin was “choppy” in the last week after breaking through resistance.

“[Bitcoin] could still build on that breakout but it may be more of a grind than we've seen in the past, given the current environment,” said the analyst, in a note seen by Benzinga.

