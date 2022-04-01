QQQ
Alert: Bored Ape Yacht Club Official Discord Hacked

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 1, 2022 3:33 AM | 1 min read

Several NFT projects saw their official Discord channels compromised on Friday.

What Happened: According to a Twitter alert from on-chain sleuth 'zachxbt', the Bored Ape Yacht Club discord channel has been hacked and a Mutant Ape NFT has been stolen.

A message on the official Discord encouraged users to “claim exclusive rewards” by staking Mutant Ape Kennel Club NFTs in exchange for ApeCoin APE. The message directed users to a fake website which resulted in the loss of one Mutant Ape NFT.

Funds obtained from the phishing attack have reportedly been sent to a wallet address that has since been labeled fraudulent.

Reports indicate that multiple NFT projects, including DoodlesShamanzs, and Nyoki, were the victims of the Discord server hack.

DAPE NFT founder “Serpent” said on Twitter that the hackers had targeted the Ticket Tool Discord bot and advised all users to remove it from their servers.

