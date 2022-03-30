Dogecoin Fall Steeper Than Bitcoin, Ethereum Today — Is 99% Crash In Influencer's Token Weighing It Down?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 2.4% lower over 24 hours at $0.14 early Wednesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -2.4% 24-hour against Bitcoin -1.9% 24-hour against Ethereum -2.2% 7-day 17% 30-day 15.05% YTD performance -18.2%

Why Is It Moving? Dogecoin’s fall was steeper in comparison with Bitcoin and Ethereum at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 0.9% to $2.1 trillion.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 1,272 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data. XRP, Bitcoin, and Ethereum were the three most mentioned coins on the social network. They attracted 63,759, 10,218, and 4,958 tweets, respectively.

The apex coin appears to be headed for a bout of consolidation and could be vulnerable to profit-taking near the $45,000 level, according to OANDA’s senior market analyst Edward Moya.

Doge-oriented YouTuber Matt Wallace dominated discussions among Shibes on Tuesday after a Twitter user shared “chaos” prevalent on the Telegram channel linked with a recently-launched coin linked with Wallace called "Accept Crypto," which has lost nearly 99% of its value.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus, who had earlier warned Wallace over a trademark violation when the coin was slated to name "Accept Doge," tweeted on Tuesday, “I don’t enjoy calling out scammers. Calling out scammers leads to harassment and death threats. Always. Because evil is evil.”

“But in this case, the reputation of dogecoin was on the line. if community members didn’t take action, this disaster would have been named ‘accept doge,’” said Markus.

