This Knockoff Coin Is Up 102% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Are Back To Trading Muted

Even as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB trade muted as of Tuesday evening, one knockoff coin — Vita Inu VINU/USD — is up 102.1% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000004488.

Vita Inu Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour + 102.1% 24-hour against Bitcoin +103.0% 24-hour against Ethereum +101.5% 7-day + 325.8% 30-day +552.4% YTD Performance +106.1%

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.14 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 0.4% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002692.

Why It Matters: Vita Inu is the governance token of the VINU Ecosystem and is native to the Vite DAG chain.

The project behind the token says that Vinuverse is under development and will comprise a full VR World, the VinuSwap Dapp, non fungible tokens (NFTs), staking, rewards and merchandise.

Vita Inu said Tuesday on Twitter that its airdrop to Reddit’s r/cryptocurrency forum is live.

THE #VINU REDDIT #AIRDROP EVENT IS NOW LIVE!!



$12,000 OF $VINU IS UP FOR GRABS!



WE DO THINGS BIG https://t.co/oOO7sreIBN — VITA INU (VINU) (@VitaInuCoin) March 28, 2022

