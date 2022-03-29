Bitcoin, Ethereum, Altcoins Saw $193M Inflows Last Week: Here's Where Majority Of The Bullishness Is Coming From

Weekly inflows to cryptocurrency investment products totaled $193 million for the week ending March 26.

What Happened: According to data from CoinShares, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and altcoins recorded the strongest week of inflows since mid-December.

Bitcoin saw $97.8 million worth of inflows while Ethereum saw $10.2 million worth of inflows from investors.

Notably, Solana SOL/USD recorded $87 million worth of inflows, its single largest week on record. The coin is now the fifth-largest digital asset investment product and the largest altcoin holding besides Ethereum.

Cardano ADA/USD, Polkadot DOT/USD, and Cosmos ATOM/USD saw inflows of $1.8 million, $1.2 million, and $800,000, respectively.

“Regionally, the majority (76%) of inflows came from Europe at $147m, while the Americas lagged at $45m, with some providers continuing to see minor outflows,” noted CoinShares.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum Saw $47M Outflows Last Week And Bearish North Americans Are Responsible: CoinShares Data

Over the last 30 days, more than $400 billion has been added to the overall market cap of cryptocurrencies which rose above $2.1 trillion.

Bitcoin has rallied by 15.8% over the past seven days. As of Tuesday morning, the leading digital asset was trading at $47,500.

Ethereum has seen a 17% increase over the week and was trading above $3,380 at the time of writing.