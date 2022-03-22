 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum Saw $47M Outflows Last Week And Bearish North Americans Are Responsible: CoinShares Data

Samyuktha Sriram , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 22, 2022 12:16am   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum Saw $47M Outflows Last Week And Bearish North Americans Are Responsible: CoinShares Data

Cryptocurrency investment products recorded outflows for the second consecutive week, according to data collected by CoinShares.

What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) saw $32.8 million worth of outflows for the week while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) saw $16.6 million worth of outflows for the week ended March 18.

Altcoin-focused funds recorded moderate inflows over the week, bringing net outflows to $46.5 million.

Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) had inflows totaling $1.1 million, $800,000, and $700,000, respectively.

 

 

The bulk of outflows appears to have come from investors based in North America, whereas fund flows in Europe were broadly flat.

“We believe the recent negative sentiment in North America is due to continued jitters over regulation and geopolitical issues caused by the Ukrainian conflict,” stated CoinShares in the report.

Bitcoin was trading around $41,600 during Asian hours on Tuesday, gaining just 0.95% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at $2,900, up 2.12% over the same period.

“Crypto traders should be impressed that Bitcoin is still hovering around the $40,000 level despite a surging dollar, declining Bitcoin mining, and falling NFT interest,” said  Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA, in a note seen by Benzinga on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

World's Largest Hedge Fund — Led By Bitcoin Holder Ray Dalio — Said To Be Investing In Crypto Assets
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Weaken — Is There 'Rude Awakening' Awaiting Investors If Apex Coin Loses This Level?
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 22, 2022
Why Bitcoin Could Soar Over $45,000 — And Soon
Circle Warns Its Users Of Potential Cyberattacks: Here's What To Expect
Bitcoin Whale Moves 715 BTC Off Coinbase
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Ethereum PolkadotAnalyst Color Cryptocurrency News Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com