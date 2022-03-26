DOGE Killer Shiba Inu Loses About 55k Holders In Just 10 Days: Here's What It Means For You

The meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has lost almost 55,000 holders in the last 10 days, resulting in a downtrend in its price.

On March 15, there were 1,198,789 holders of the memecoin. On March 25 the number stood at 1,144,118.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.0000243, down 3.38% in the last 24 hours.

The total market cap of SHIB stands at $13.3 billion.

In March, the number of on-chain transactions related to the Shiba Inu token declined for the fourth consecutive month. From January to February, it decreased by 9.27%.

According to IntoTheBlock data, SHIB’s profitability increased to 41 percent after falling to 35 percent earlier in March.

On March 24, a whale paid almost $5 million for 200,588,182,473 SHIB. Combining this sum with his prior purchase six days earlier, he now owns 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB coins in his wallet.

According to @shibburn, 230 million Shiba Inu have been destroyed in the last two days. With four million being burned in a single transaction on Saturday.

