Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) is up 20.87% at $63.15. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $1.03 billion, a 224.27% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $4,867,130,027.00 as of today.

LOSERS

Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) declined by 2.02% to $92.58 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.42 billion, which is 37.29% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $33,429,508,594.00.

