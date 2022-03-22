Japanese Crypto Exchange Coincheck Targets US IPO Via $1.3B SPAC Merger with Thunder Bridge
- Japanese crypto exchange Coincheck Inc looks to go public in the U.S. via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) in a $1.25 billion deal.
- The transaction also includes an earn-out of up to 50 million shares.
- The deal would provide proceeds of $237 million to the combined company.
- The combined entity named Coincheck Group NV (NASDAQ:CNCK) will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CNCK." The deal will likely close in the second half of this year.
- Coincheck operates a marketplace for cryptocurrencies and an exchange for digital assets like non-fungible tokens.
- Coincheck's parent Monex Group, Inc, which currently owns 94.2%, will have a pro forma ownership of 82% of the combined company.
- Price Action: THCP shares traded higher by 2.07% at $9.85 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.