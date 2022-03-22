Radix, Dash Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) is up 11.74% at $372.37. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.02 billion, which is 33.56% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCH’s estimated market cap is $7,081,609,027.00.

Circulating Supply: 19,015,606.15

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 988,327,089.65

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 133,717,003.42

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 9,809,948,316.58

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 215,651,748.48

Max Supply: 469,213,710.00

Circulating Supply: 10,636,031.10

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) decreased by 4.07% to $86.71 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.56 billion, which is 51.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $23,231,192,810.00.

Circulating Supply: 267,228,555.21

Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 45,976,231.07

Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

Circulating Supply: 326,026,013.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 362,717,433.51

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

