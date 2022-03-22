Central Banks, Bank For International Settlements Develop Digital Currencies Platform Prototype

byAkanksha Bakshi
March 22, 2022 7:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Central Banks, Bank For International Settlements Develop Digital Currencies Platform Prototype

Central banks are trying to come to terms with emerging payment technologies pioneered by tech firms. Meta Platform Inc's (NASDAQ:FB) Diem project, formerly known as Libra, is building out a global payments network that could service its stablecoin or central bank digital currencies, reported Bloomberg.

What happened: Several central banks and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) developed prototypes for a common digital currencies platform.

The two prototypes demonstrate the technical viability of such a platform, the BIS stated along with the Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank Negara Malaysia, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and the South African Reserve Bank.

Codenamed "Project Dunbar," the development also proves that financial institutions could use central bank digital currencies to transact directly with one another on a shared platform.

"A common platform is the most efficient model for payments connectivity but is also the most challenging to achieve," commented Andrew McCormack, head of the BIS Innovation Hub Centre in Singapore.

Why It's Important: The rapid growth of cryptocurrencies that are distinct from digital currencies issued by central banks is posing a potential threat to existing monetary regimes and adding urgency to debates on handling cross-border money transfers, the report added.

"While there is clearly more work to be done in thinking about the feasibility and design of multi-CBDC platforms, the findings from Project Dunbar provide a good platform for future work in this area," stated Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System), Reserve Bank of Australia.

The report further noted that the next steps include the development of a detailed platform rulebook, reviewing legal and regulatory frameworks, formation of governance committees for the project.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Understanding Seasonal Tokens' Innovative Project Mechanics

Understanding Seasonal Tokens' Innovative Project Mechanics

Photo by Garett Mizunaka on Unsplash read more
Acorns App Users Can Now Invest In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know

Acorns App Users Can Now Invest In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know

Saving and investing app Acorns announced an option Tuesday for customers to further diversify their portfolio in emerging market opportunities like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: read more
Crypto Ads Declared A 'Red Alert' Issue By UK Regulators: Here's What It Means

Crypto Ads Declared A 'Red Alert' Issue By UK Regulators: Here's What It Means

Advertising for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and related companies is expected to become much harder in the United Kingdom as local regulators increase their pressure on the space. read more