Why Bitcoin Could Soar Over $45,000 — And Soon

byMelanie Schaffer
March 21, 2022 3:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin Could Soar Over $45,000 — And Soon

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has settled into a bullish flag pattern on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines.

  • For bearish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not) and the stock may continue downward within the following channel for a short period of time. Aggressive traders may decide to short the stock at the upper trendline and exit the trade at the lower trendline.
  • Bullish traders will want to watch for a break up from the upper descending trendline of the flag formation, on high volume, for an entry. When a stock breaks up from a bull flag pattern, the measured move higher is equal to the length of the pole and should be added to the lowest price within the flag.

A bull flag is negated when a stock closes a trading day below the lower trendline of the flag pattern or if the flag falls more than 50% down the length of the pole.

See Also: Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum Classic Shoot For The Moon: Are People On The Hunt For 'Cheaper Alternatives' To The Big 2 Cryptos?

The Bitcoin Chart: On March 16, Bitcoin broke up from a descending triangle pattern on the daily chart and the move, combined with the upwards trend between March 14 and March 19, may be the pole of a bull flag pattern, with the move slightly lower on Sunday and Monday forming the flag.

If the pattern is recognized, the measured move is about 13%, which indicates Bitcoin could soar toward the $45,400 level in the future.

  • If big bullish volume comes in on the break of the upper descending trendline of the flag, Bitcoin could reach the level quickly due to its inherent volatility.
  • On Monday, Bitcoin looked to be printing a doji candlestick, which could indicate the break from the bull flag will come on Tuesday, as a doji is a reversal candlestick. If higher prices do come, the doji will also mark the higher low of a new uptrend pattern that Benzinga called out Sunday. 
  • The consolidation on Monday was being made on lower-than-average volume, which is healthy and indicates a lack of selling pressure. By midafternoon, Bitcoin’s volume was measuring in at about 8,700 compared to the 10-day average of 11,937.
  • Bitcoin has resistance above at $42,223 and $45,814 and support below at $39.600 and $38.105.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.btc_mar._21.png

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Circle Warns Its Users Of Potential Cyberattacks: Here's What To Expect

Circle Warns Its Users Of Potential Cyberattacks: Here's What To Expect

Leading firms in the cryptocurrency space were hit by a hack that successfully compromised HubSpot, a customer relations platform that helped those companies manage their customers and data. read more
Bitcoin Whale Moves 715 BTC Off Coinbase

Bitcoin Whale Moves 715 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $29,760,700 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1q8fya9fre26dwkvn7y3tlg3m7drxe76654djzmy7a26jljtlcwj9q9rau92. read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $30M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $30M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $30,511,241 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: bc1q7xa6hs9v83876qt6vwk8ycpzqs2yayv3utvctz read more
Someone Just Sent $42M In Bitcoin Onto Gemini

Someone Just Sent $42M In Bitcoin Onto Gemini

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,235,802 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Gemini. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS read more