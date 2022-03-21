This Country Music Hitmaker Just Joined A Music NFT Platform

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Platinum-selling country music star Michael Ray is the latest artist to sign on with MusicFX, a digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

MusicFX is a partnership between Crown & Ace and award-winning blockchain pioneer CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE:CWRK) (OTCQB:CWRK), which built the NFT platform that powers MusicFX.

With four No. 1 hits, including Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Platinum-certified “Think a Little Less” and RIAA Gold-certified “Kiss You in the Morning,” “One That Got Away” and “Whiskey And Rain,” Florida native Michael Ray has garnered more than 1 billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents and over 100 million YouTube views.

“We’re absolutely thrilled Michael has chosen MusicFX,” said Billie Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX. “He’s worked really hard to help us achieve something special with our second NFT. We can’t wait to get working on his next one and continue building the outstanding relationship he has with his fans.”

Ray’s most recent chart-topping single “Whiskey and Rain” marked his first multi week No. 1 hit. To celebrate this latest career milestone, he’s chosen MusicFX to commemorate the moment with his very first NFT.

The Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT will be limited to 100 tokens and will drop exclusively on MusicFX on March 22.

“I’m so thankful for my grandfather inspiring me to do what I love most in life because without that I wouldn’t be doing what I do,” Ray said. “But, in the last five years, the successes I’ve had would never have been possible without the fans. I want to thank them and hope they enjoy the content I put out through MusicFX as much as I’ve enjoyed making it.”

The Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT is the second NFT line to be offered exclusively through MusicFX. It follows the sellout Gold Chain Cowboy Fan Club: Black Card NFT produced in partnership with Parker McCollum.

To find out more about the Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT, or to sign-up to MusicFX, click here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash