ApeCoin Emerges As The Most-Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 20, 2022 9:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
ApeCoin Emerges As The Most-Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales

ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours, as at press time late Sunday.

What Happened: ApeCoin also stood second among the top ten purchased tokens as well as the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

See Also: ApeCoin Launched: Here Are The Details And How To Get It

Why It Matters: ApeCoin is the token launched on Thursday by decentralized organization ApeDAO that will be used for culture, gaming and commerce to build out the Web3 efforts for the company.

The token has already been listed on several major exchanges including FTX, Coinbase Global COIN, Binance, Gemini, Voyager Digital, Kraken and eToro.

The coin on Sunday retweeted a post that said Time Magazine will start accepting ApeCoin for digital subscriptions in the coming weeks.

Price Action: ApeCoin is down 15.0% during the past 24 hours, trading at $9.81 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin Supply On Exchanges Drops To Lowest Level Since December 2018

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Keep Most Of Last Week's Gains: Analyst Says Apex Coin Falling Below This Level Can 'Cause A Lot Of Pain'

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Keep Most Of Last Week's Gains: Analyst Says Apex Coin Falling Below This Level Can 'Cause A Lot Of Pain'

Bitcoin and other major coins traded in the negative territory on Sunday evening, but retained most of their gains from last week, as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2% to $1.9 trillion.​​ read more
'The Goal Of Crypto Is Not To Play Games With Million Dollar Pictures Of Monkeys': Ethereum Founder Takes Shot At Bored Ape Yacht Club

'The Goal Of Crypto Is Not To Play Games With Million Dollar Pictures Of Monkeys': Ethereum Founder Takes Shot At Bored Ape Yacht Club

Non-fungible tokens have risen in interest and value over the last year, with Bored Ape Yacht Club among the most popular and valuable collections. read more
Ethereum Co-Founder Calls Solana Unsustainable: It's A 'Fake It Until You Make It' Business Model

Ethereum Co-Founder Calls Solana Unsustainable: It's A 'Fake It Until You Make It' Business Model

CEO of ConsenSys and formerly a co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Joseph Lubin has criticized Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and says he thinks the economic model of paying out validators “disproportionate rewa read more
Best Of Both Worlds? Coinbase Adds Support For Solana

Best Of Both Worlds? Coinbase Adds Support For Solana

A cryptocurrency platform is adding additional support for one of the fast growing cryptocurrencies. read more