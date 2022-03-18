Dapper Ape High Society: Second Mint On March 19 And Additional Roadmap Updates

byNorman Chu
March 18, 2022 5:12 pm
Dapper Ape High Society (DAHS), a metaverse project that is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based, recently announced the successful launch of a staking feature, solely for genesis mint holders.

This feature allows them to create DAHS tokens which can then be used to purchase and trade accessories. These accessories can be utilized to upgrade the Naked Ape NFTs from the secondary mint to Alpha Apes, which increases the base value of the NFT.

The initial DAHS genesis mint launched on Feb. 19, 2022, at a mint price of 0.75 SOL. Original investors in the project have seen, on average, a 700% return as a floor price for DAHS NFTs has risen to 5.20 SOL with an average sale price of 6.39 SOL. The DAHS team plans for a final, secondary mint on March 19, 2022, for Naked Apes, priced at 1 SOL with 50 spaces out of 5,000 remaining on the whitelist.

See also: Dapper Ape High Society: An Up-And-Coming NFT To Add To Your Portfolio?

During the mint 2 stage, DAHS plans to gamify its ecosystem by featuring its Build–An–Ape software which allows all holders to combine two or more NFTs to upgrade their Naked Apes to a higher tier. These higher-tier Naked Apes are referred to as Alpha Apes and will have a potential staking feature similar to the existing genesis Ape staking in the near future. These Alpha Apes will also be able to be integrated into The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND).

DAHS co-founder and CEO Soorya Parameswaran emphasized, "Ninety-eight percent of NFT projects are bound to fail since they focus only on sales and disregard customer retention."

Notably, the co-founder highlighted DAHS-specific utility: "You can use your apes as an avatar across multiple videogames and metaverses." He also sees the benefits for non-gamers as the DAHS "ecosystem provides a whole array of benefits including staking, scholarships, and business incubators."

SOL Price Action: Solana is trading up 0.49% to $90 at publication Friday afternoon.

Photo: Screenshot of Dapper Ape video on website via YouTube

