Dapper Ape High Society: An Up-And-Coming NFT To Add To Your Portfolio?

byNorman Chu
March 10, 2022 4:42 pm
Dapper Ape High Society (DAHS), a metaverse project on Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), launched its DAHS genesis NFT mint on Feb. 19 at a mint price of 0.75 SOL. Original investors in the project have seen, on average, a 600% return because floor prices for DAHS NFTs have risen to 4.57 SOL without accounting for rarity.

The NFT project plans for a secondary mint on March 19 with spaces still presently available on its whitelist.

During the Mint 2 stage, DAHS also plans to gamify its ecosystem by featuring its Build–An–Ape software. This provides holders a customization factor, allowing them to combine two or more NFTs to upgrade their existing Apes to a higher tier, which can then be brought into the metaverse. Holders can collect rare attribute NFTs that can merge with their Apes to create an NFT of higher value directly through the DAHS website.

DAHS co-founder and CFO Mark Eglseder emphasized "the fully doxxed DAHS team was disgusted by the trend of faceless, low-effort NFT projects and frequent rug-pulls. By offering utility through video-game characters with scholarships, and an incubator fund, we know that we can transform the NFT space into so much more."

DAHS has just opened applications for scholarships to its NFT holders and their families — $20,000 worth of laptops a year — with the first two winners to be announced on March 12. DAH is planning to launch a staking and DAHS token feature on this date, as well.

DAHS announced the successful completion of an international blockchain/non-fungible tokens (NFT) hackathon hosted in conjunction with Case Western Reserve University on Feb. 26.

At the time of publication Thursday afternoon, Solana is trading down 3.62% at $83.09.

Photo: Screenshot of Dapper Ape video on website via YouTube

Cryptocurrency News Events Markets

