Here's Why GameStop Shares Are Moving

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading lower by 7.4% at $81.19 after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results were lower year-over-year.

GameStop reported quarterly losses of $1.86 per share. GameStop also reported quarterly sales of $2.25 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.22 billion by 1.5%. This is a 6% increase over sales of $2.12 billion in the same period last year.

GameStop saw a fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $126.9 million, versus a gain of $50.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Among the highlights for GameStop for the fourth-quarter and FY 2021:

​​Generated net sales of $2.254 billion for the quarter, compared to $2.122 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $2.194 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019

Established new and expanded brand relationships, including with PC gaming companies such as Alienware, Corsair and Lenovo, that contributed to sales growth in the quarter

Grew PowerUp Rewards Pro members by 32% on a year-over-year basis, taking total membership to approximately 5.8 million

Entered into a partnership with Immutable X that is intended to support the development of GameStop’s NFT marketplace and provide the Company with up to $150 million in IMX tokens upon achievement of certain milestones

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer.

GameStop has a 52-week high of $344.66 and a 52-week low of $77.58.