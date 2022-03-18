Step Aside Dogecoin Knockoffs: This Cat Coin Is Stealing The Limelight With A 642% Spike This Week

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) inspired knockoffs may have hogged the limelight in the recent past, but a cat-themed coin, CatBoy (CATBOY), is among the top gainers this week, gaining an eye-popping 642%. The token traded 26.1% higher over 24 hours at $0.05.

Waves Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 26.1% 24-hour against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 22.4% 24-hour against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 20% 7-day 641.6% 30-day 204.3% 90-Day performance 203.41%

Why Is It Moving? The 24-hour CATBOY trading volumes surged 178.71% to $2.77 million at press time, according to CoinMarketCap. The only market for CATBOY is PanCakeSwap (V2).

CATBOY was the top trending coin on CoinMarketCap at press time. The token of the community-led non fungible token (NFT) project was the second-biggest gainer this week after ApeCoin (APE), which soared 1,013.32%, according to the price-tracking website.

CATBOY, which according to the project’s whitepaper is created for and by anime and manga lovers, has an NFT angle. Users can use CATBOY tokens to purchase these NFTs that span 18 different Catboy character cards with varying levels of rarity.

Founder edition Catboy trading cards can be staked with the APRs varying according to the levels of rarity. These cards can also be traded on the Catboy NFT marketplace.

The project has attracted 13,100 followers on Twitter, including Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. Notably, PanCakeSwap is also owned by Binance.

The project also tweeted at rap star Snoop Dogg telling him that Zhao was following them and presented him with an NFT.

CatBoy has been running a marketing campaign centered around advertisements, new articles, a “Big Serie A Partnership” and a Space X billboard.

Photo courtesy: catboytoken.com