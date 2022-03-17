Crypto Founder's Idea On Ending War In Ukraine: Pay Russians $250M In Bitcoin And Ethereum To Watch Videos

Dominic Williams, the founder of DFINITY and Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) blockchain, proposed a series of unconventional ideas to “hasten the end of attacks” on Ukraine.

What Happened: In a post published on March 15, Williams proposed using smart contracts and $250 million worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for the cause.

“The key idea: we can use people parties to provide a crypto incentive for Russians to watch an informational video in return for a reward,” said Williams.

The ICP founder suggested using people parties, a smart contract technology that would help verify a user is an individual human being, to get Russians to watch “informational videos” about the war in Ukraine in exchange for a cryptocurrency reward.

“Once a participant has proven personhood by attending a people party, they will become immediately eligible to collect a reward paid in BTC or ETH. To collect the reward, they must obtain an 'unlock' PIN number that is unique to their crypto account,” said Williams.

“The streaming video will tell the truth about the war in Ukraine, and ask Russians to pressure their government into ceasing hostilities.”

Williams believes that the cryptocurrency rewards should be large enough to encourage widespread participation.

“I would recommend paying participants $50 in crypto for each video that they watch, making up for the risk that they are later targeted by Russian security services,” he said.

If the scheme is successful in attracting 5 million people from major cities, crypto worth $250 million should be disbursed, said the ICP founder.

“Crypto assets proved extremely helpful in facilitation of funding flows to the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” wrote Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Ukraine has received close to $100 million in crypto donations in the form of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

