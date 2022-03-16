Early Google Executive Says Bitcoin's Utility Is Playing Out Amid 'Deglobalization,' Which Could Be A Big Bet For Next 5-10 Years

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 16, 2022 4:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Early Google Executive Says Bitcoin's Utility Is Playing Out Amid 'Deglobalization,' Which Could Be A Big Bet For Next 5-10 Years

David Friedberg, an early Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) executive who is now focused on environment and sustainibility, said he is seeing the utility of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) playing out in the context of deglobalization.

What Happened: “I do see the utility of Bitcoin over time really playing out in this context of deglobalization. I just think deglobalization is the big bet of the next five to ten years,” Friedberg said during an interview on CNBC.

The former Google executive noted that Bitcoin has become a safe haven, particularly when entire countries and banking systems have been taken off the Swift network.

A video of Friedberg’s comments made to CNBC was shared on Twitter by “Inside Bitcoin” podcast host Neil Jacobs, along with a tweet that everyone eventually “gets” it.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Friedberg is the CEO of technology incubator and investment holding company The Production Board as well as the founder of insurance-focused fintech Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

The Production Board finances start-ups focused on agriculture technology, sustainability and advancements in life sciences.

Friedberg’s comments about Bitcoin assume significance amid concerns over the cryptocurrency’s environmental impact. The potential environmental damage of cryptocurrency mining has been a subject of debate and controversy.

Metromile said in May last year that it would accept premiums and pay claims in Bitcoin.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 3.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $39,720.61 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin Back Above $41K In Sudden 5% Spike — Ethereum, Solana, Others Follow Course

Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Hawk on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

$205M Liquidated As Bitcoin Volatility Spikes: Are Longs Or Shorts Worse Off Today?

$205M Liquidated As Bitcoin Volatility Spikes: Are Longs Or Shorts Worse Off Today?

The cryptocurrency market saw $205 million worth of liquidations in 24 hours as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged above $41,000 on Wednesday. read more
Crypto World Abuzz With Inflation Talk: Here's What It Means For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Prices

Crypto World Abuzz With Inflation Talk: Here's What It Means For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Prices

Interest in inflation is driving sentiment for the cryptocurrency crowd. Here is what it means for digital assets: read more
Bitcoin Back Above $41K In Sudden 5% Spike — Ethereum, Solana, Others Follow Course

Bitcoin Back Above $41K In Sudden 5% Spike — Ethereum, Solana, Others Follow Course

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major coins have seen a sudden spike. The apex coin is up 5.5% and is trading above the $41,000 mark. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As Focus Sharpens On Fed Meeting — Analyst Sees A Big Run Up In This Scenario

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As Focus Sharpens On Fed Meeting — Analyst Sees A Big Run Up In This Scenario

Bitcoin edged slightly higher over 24 hours on Tuesday, while Ethereum and Dogecoin lost some ground, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.1% to $1.7 trillion at press time.  read more