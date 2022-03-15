15 Million Crypto Addresses Linked To Criminal Activity In Russia Identified By Forensics Firm

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 15, 2022 5:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
15 Million Crypto Addresses Linked To Criminal Activity In Russia Identified By Forensics Firm

Cryptocurrency forensics firm Elliptic has found millions of cryptocurrency wallets possibly linked to criminals in Russia, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing its co-founder Tom Robinson.

What Happened: Elliptic identified over 15 million digital wallet addresses associated with Russia-based criminal activity and “several hundred thousand” tied to sanctioned Russians and their associates, according to the report.

The firm also observed a tripling of activity across the 400 virtual asset services that allow users to buy cryptocurrency in rubles.

Elliptic has passed on information regarding one wallet in particular with millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency holdings to authorities. The firm believes that this wallet could be linked to sanctioned Russian officials and oligarchs.

“Crypto can be used for sanctions evasion,” the report quoted Robinson as saying. “What’s in question is on what kind of scale. It’s not proving realistic that oligarchs can completely bypass sanctions by moving all their wealth into crypto.”

See Also: https://www.benzinga.com/money/how-to-buy-monero/

Last week, leading U.S. think-thank Brookings explained that policymakers should be more concerned with privacy coins like Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) and Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) because they have anonymizing features that make them more difficult to trace.

Major U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and Kraken have agreed to abide by the imposed sanctions but have no plans to restrict every user based in Russia despite requests from Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine has received close to $100 million from donations in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $38,700, up 0.49% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at $2,545, down 1.08% over the same period.

Photo by Tamim Taban on Pixabay

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Advice To Beat Inflation: Stock Up On Toilet Paper, Trash Bags And Bitcoin

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Advice To Beat Inflation: Stock Up On Toilet Paper, Trash Bags And Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, took to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Monday to recommend buying what he believes to be the best investments in an environment of rising inflation. read more
Bitcoin And Ethereum See $120M In Weekly Outflows — What's The Major Trigger?

Bitcoin And Ethereum See $120M In Weekly Outflows — What's The Major Trigger?

After seven weeks of consecutive inflows, digital asset investment products saw $110 million worth of net outflows last week. read more
Coinbase To Launch NFT Marketplace 'Soon'

Coinbase To Launch NFT Marketplace 'Soon'

Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ: COIN) non fungible token (NFT) marketplace is likely to be launched in the near future, according to an update from the official Coinbase NFT Twitter account. read more
Never Mind The Gas Fee: Ethereum Foundation Says It Is Empowering Artists To Unshackle From YouTube, Spotify

Never Mind The Gas Fee: Ethereum Foundation Says It Is Empowering Artists To Unshackle From YouTube, Spotify

Ethereum Foundation, the non-profit that supports Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and related technologies, says 2021 was the year that “Web3” came into public consciousness, which allowed creators to break free from centralized platforms. read more