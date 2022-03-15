Ethereum Whales Are Trading This Coin The Most Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 14, 2022 9:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Whales Are Trading This Coin The Most Today

Alchemix (CRYPTO: ALCX) has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours.

What Happened: Alchemix was also ranked ninth among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

See Also: How To Buy Alchemix (ALCX)

Why It Matters: Alchemix is a project that allows users to create yield-backed synthetic tokens that can be used to pay off debts. The Alchemix Finance protocol lets users open collateral-backed loans that are paid off automatically using yield generated by the collateral.

Price Action: Alchemix is down 0.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $94.64 at press time.

Read Next: UK Regulator Bans Crypto ATMs: 'People Should Be Prepared To Lose All Their Money'

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed's Anticipated Rate Hike — Is Crypto In For A 'Choppy Period?'

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed's Anticipated Rate Hike — Is Crypto In For A 'Choppy Period?'

Bitcoin and other major coins were trading in the green at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $1.8 trillion. read more
Ethereum Co-Founder Says Russia-Ukraine War Has Pushed Crypto Adoption To A Point Of 'No Return'

Ethereum Co-Founder Says Russia-Ukraine War Has Pushed Crypto Adoption To A Point Of 'No Return'

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Joe Lubin said the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has pushed cryptocurrency adoption to “a point of no return.” read more
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cardano (ADA) Right Now Will Be Worth If It Regains All-Time High

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cardano (ADA) Right Now Will Be Worth If It Regains All-Time High

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), which is sometimes labeled as an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) killer, is the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Elon Musk Bearish On US Dollar Right Now, Says He Still Owns Dogecoin And These 2 Cryptocurrencies And Not Selling

Elon Musk Bearish On US Dollar Right Now, Says He Still Owns Dogecoin And These 2 Cryptocurrencies And Not Selling

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appears to be having a laugh at the expense of the greenback while 'hodling' his Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: read more