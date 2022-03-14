UK Regulator Bans Crypto ATMs: 'People Should Be Prepared To Lose All Their Money'

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 14, 2022 3:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
UK Regulator Bans Crypto ATMs: 'People Should Be Prepared To Lose All Their Money'

United Kingdom financial regulator Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has ordered all cryptocurrency automated teller machines (ATMs) — machines autonomously selling cryptocurrency, usually Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) — to be shut down.

What Happened: According to data from Coin ATM Radar, there were about 80 crypto ATMs in the U.K. as of Friday — but soon there will be none. As of press time, this number is already down to 41.

A Fortune report on Friday indicated that none of the crypto ATMs operating in the U.K. are registered with the FCA, and consequently the regulator pointed out that "any of them operating in the U.K. are doing so illegally, and consumers should not be using them."

The statement cited crypto ATM provider Gidiplus which was rejected from registering its business. The company appealed to the Upper Tribunal, a court that hears appeals in the U.K., to be able to continue operations, but that appeal was denied by a judge over "lack of evidence as to how Gidiplus would undertake its business in a broadly compliant fashion."

See Also: HOW TO BUY CRYPTOCURRENCY IN THE UK

The FCA announced it will contact companies operating crypto ATMs and order them to shut down the machines or face enforcement actions.

"We regularly warn consumers that crypto assets are unregulated and high-risk, which means people are very unlikely to have any protection if things go wrong," the regulator wrote. "So people should be prepared to lose all their money if they choose to invest in them."

Photo: Courtesy of ajay_suresh on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Crypto-Friendly Banks Are Coming, But Do They Have Real Solutions?

Crypto-Friendly Banks Are Coming, But Do They Have Real Solutions?

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), MasterCard (NYSE: MA), Unionbank – all these major players have already announced cryptocurrency products. read more
$20M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Gemini

$20M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Gemini

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $20,872,460 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Gemini. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: bc1q7xa6hs9v83876qt6vwk8ycpzqs2yayv3utvctz read more
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $20M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $20M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $20,956,513 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qdfw3qpdm3f9j0ldg5pmwrwq0ueynme6l8uchs8. read more
Someone Just Sent 1,112 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

Someone Just Sent 1,112 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,132,488 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 14h7kfdUakgwEJbv16N9KoUfgCUBDGFWbj read more