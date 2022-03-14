Ethereum Whales Are Trading This NFT Coin The Most Today — And It's Up 42%

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO: OGN) has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours.

What Happened: Origin Protocol was also ranked eighth among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

Why It Matters: Origin Protocol says it aims to bring non fungible tokens (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi) to the common people.

The token’s products include Origin Story which has supported several NFT drops, and Origin Dollar (CRYPTO: OUSD), a stablecoin that earns a yield automatically in users’ wallets.

Price Action: Origin Protocol is up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.373 at press time. It traded similarly higher against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum.

