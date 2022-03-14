Ethereum Whales Are Trading This NFT Coin The Most Today — And It's Up 42%

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 13, 2022 9:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Whales Are Trading This NFT Coin The Most Today — And It's Up 42%

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO: OGN) has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours.

What Happened: Origin Protocol was also ranked eighth among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why It Matters: Origin Protocol says it aims to bring non fungible tokens (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi) to the common people.

The token’s products include Origin Story which has supported several NFT drops, and Origin Dollar (CRYPTO: OUSD), a stablecoin that earns a yield automatically in users’ wallets.

Price Action: Origin Protocol is up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.373 at press time. It traded similarly higher against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum.

Read Next: Bitcoin May Effectively Be Banned In Europe As EU Set To Finalize Regulatory Framework For Crypto

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump Again — Will 'Supply Shock' Drive The Next Crypto Rally?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump Again — Will 'Supply Shock' Drive The Next Crypto Rally?

Major coins were subdued over the weekend and traded in the red on Sunday, with the global cryptocurrency market cap falling 2.3% to $1.7 trillion.   read more
Much Wow Or Apex Crypto? Is Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Dogecoin The Most Searched Crypto Tattoo?

Much Wow Or Apex Crypto? Is Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Dogecoin The Most Searched Crypto Tattoo?

Investing in cryptocurrencies early has led to some strong returns for investors and also created loyal fans. Some of these investors and fans have turned to their bodies to show off their enthusiasm with crypto related tattoos. Here’s a look at the top tattoo choices. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. read more