$100 Invested In BTC When Janet Yellen Was Photobombed With 'Buy Bitcoin' Would Be Worth This Much Now

In 2017, as Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen testified to the Congress on the state of the U.S. economy and fielded questions from the House Financial Services Committee members, a "Buy Bitcoin" sign was raised in the background. In this article, we will calculate how much was this advice really worth.

What Happened: The "Buy Bitcoin" sign was raised during Yellen's July 12, 2017, congressional hearing, according to a report by CoinDesk. At the time, Bitcoin was trading at about $2,400 after losing what was its all-time high of nearly $3,000 in the first half of June 2017.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at over $38,700, which means that whoever bought their Bitcoin when seeing that sign and held onto it until now would be sitting on over 1500% of profit. So, if someone had invested $100 at the time, they would have well over $1,500 today.

BTC Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at about $38,700 after having seen its price fall by about 1.15% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of Federalreserve via Flickr